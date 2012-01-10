CashAdvance.com Introduces New Utah Consumer Protection Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2012 --While the state of the economy remains uncertain, many consumers have availed themselves of payday loans as a method of obtaining cash quickly to meet pressing financial obligations. However, like many industries that deal with personal finance, the payday loan business has become the target of con-artists and hucksters who seek to take advantage of people at their most desperate moments.



CashAdvance.com has created the Utah Consumer Protection page, within the State Consumer Resource Center, in order to help consumers stay informed, up-to-date, and properly equipped to identify and combat scam artists.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Unlike some states, which have banned the practice of payday lending, Utah allows the practice in the state. Other states still have imposed stringent regulations and requirements on payday lenders. Not so with Utah. The maximum length of a loan term in Utah is twelve weeks. Other than that, there are few regulations: interest rates are not capped; neither is the loan amount capped (in most other states, it is capped at $500).



However, the state still requires payday lenders to acquire certification and prove they are clear of a criminal background before making cash advances in Utah.



CashAdvace.com’s Utah Consumer Protection page has all the information a consumer would need to determine whether a lender is licensed. Additionally, consumers will discover all the local consumer protection agencies to contact and what actions to take if they believe their consumer rights have been violated.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Utah Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Utah, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."