Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2024 --While working with a title company in Hempstead, Hewlett, Long Island, Nassau County, Valley Stream, and the surrounding areas might sound like the smart thing to do, in reality they can only do so much. If a buyer encounters issues, the team at the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. can provide them the assistance they require. A title company can help research the property and the history, which is what any title insurance company will want. But if people start to file claim to a property before a prospective owner buys it, this is when a title lawyer will be only one that can provide assistance. Contact them today to learn more about having a title lawyer with a real estate transaction.



In looking through the property records, there could be a survey discrepancy that was never dealt with years or decades ago. Or there could be a lien on the property that was never fully resolved, and now is holding up the sale or purchase of a property. A title company is typically transaction-focused, whereas a title lawyer is client-focused, and can help to spot issues that may prove to be problematic if left unaddressed.



The title insurance company may just increase their premiums so that they can cover issues if they ever arise, rather than work on addressing the known issue that is the cause of the increase. This doesn't correct the issue that the property owner will have to deal with later. A title lawyer can provide legal advice for their client about what they might face if they didn't address issues with the property title.



There will be times when clients have a question that only a title lawyer can answer. If they aren't working with one, they will be left with unanswered questions that could affect how they deal with the property in question. A title lawyer will be there to confirm the results of a title search and can also help to address questions related titling of a property, such as how best to take title in a property – in a trust, joint tenancy, or other arrangement.



The number of times that a title lawyer will be called upon to answer seemingly benign questions is higher than most people assume in Hempstead, Hewlett, Long Island, Nassau County, Valley Stream, and the surrounding areas. Before you get too invested in buying or selling a property, speak with the team at the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. and have a title lawyer on the team. Contact them today to get their expertise on board.



About The Law Offices Of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C.

Since the firm's inception in 1998, it has focused on real estate transactional and estate planning services. The law firm's reputation for outstanding professional work has resulted in the firm having tens of thousands of satisfied clients since its founding. Helping clients in Hempstead, Hewlett, Long Island, Nassau County, Valley Stream, and the surrounding areas, the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. are ready to help make real estate transactions run smoothly. For more information, please visit www.katsmanlaw.com.