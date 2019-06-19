Amery, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --According to a WISN 12 report, the accident occurred on an early Saturday morning in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The assistant coach, his wife, their 13-year-old son, 9-year-old daughter, and family dog were all in the vehicle when they were struck head-on by a driver going the wrong way. The coach and his son are the only ones to survive the crash.



Deadly Head-On Collisions



"Wrong-way, head-on collisions are one of the most potentially deadly types of collisions," states Wisconsin car accident attorney Erik M. Bergmanis of Novitzke, Gust, Sempf, Whitley & Bergmanis, Attorneys at Law. "They can occur when someone is in an unfamiliar area or when engaged in dangerous driving behaviors such as distracted driving or driving under the influence." A female driver is identified as being responsible for the accident. Police are continuing to investigate the matter and have not disclosed whether criminal charges will be filed against her.



The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reports that head-on crashes represent only one percent of all car accidents which occur on U.S. roads each year.



However, they are more likely to be fatal and kill as many as 400 or more people each year. Highway design and proper traffic signage play a role in preventing these collisions, as does enforcing proper speed limits. "Speeding is one of the factors that make head-on car accidents so dangerous," says Bergmanis. "Drivers approaching from the opposite direction may not notice a wrong-way driver until it is too late and high rates of speed only increase the severity of the impact."



In these situations, the at-fault driver can be held responsible for the damages victims suffer. These are likely to include funeral expenses, outstanding medical costs, future losses in income and earnings, along with compensation for the pain and suffering caused by the accident. "A case such as this is devastating for everyone involved," says Bergmanis. "While no amount of money can make up for the loss of your loved ones, a claim against the at fault driver can provide a sense of justice for survivors."