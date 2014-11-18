New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2014 --Created to give well-spoken millennials a place to share their boundless insight UYD Magazine makes celebrating diversity hip. Launched in October by entrepreneurial powerhouse Tayo Rockson the multimedia lifestyle magazine brings both knowledge and tolerance to the fore. Inspiring readers to "use their differences to make a difference" the online magazine targets millennials different parts of the world paving their own way for success. Exploring information, ideas and the unique perspectives of contributing UYDers the magazine is poised to create a revolution of wholehearted authenticity.



With an emphasis on common goals UYD highlights entrepreneurs, TCKs and multicultural individuals who are leaders in business, culture, travel and global affairs to discuss what it takes to embrace their global identities and become a global leaders. TCKs are Third Culture Kids who have spent their formative years outside their parent’s culture. These ‘difference makers’ share a particularly unique insight on culture, stereotypes and world issues as well as travel and technology. With podcasts and articles, videos and interviews UYDers make significant editorial contributions. Their beat could be described as a Vice Media meets the Travel Channel with a bit of OWN mixed in for good measure.



Also the host of the “As Told By Nomads” podcast on iTunes Rockson said of the magazine launch, “I want to create a movement with UYD that’s sustainable. I want to help create the next set of global leaders and to do that they need to understand the world we live in today. We need to keep it real and open the lines of communication so we can actively focus on what makes us connected as a global community.”



Upcoming features on UYD Magazine include an interview with the producer and team behind the movie Blind Courage. The film is based on Bill Irwin’s story of his 2,100 mile hike up the Appalachian Trail with his seeing eye dog Orient. Another journey of sorts will be the series highlighting the launch of Maptia.com. Echoing UYD Magazine’s own mission, Maptia seeks to collect stories from all over the world to create a bounty of information through shared connection.



Keeping readers apprised of what global leaders are saying, UYD Magazine will also have an interview with the High Commissioner of Nigeria to Australia and New Zealand. Ambassador Olukanni will share his thoughts on what he experienced during New Zealand’s deadliest peacetime disaster, the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.



About UYD Magazine

UYD Magazine is an online lifestyle magazine founded by Tayo Rockson to inspire readers to use their uniqueness to make a difference in the world. Targeting multicultural millennials in the global workforce the magazine features investigative reports, retrospectives, interviews, documentaries and profiles.



Podcast Information

To download a “As Told By Nomads” podcast on iTunes visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/as-told-by-nomads-podcast/id910739730?mt=2



Contact:

Tayo Rockson

CEO & Publisher

tayorockson@uydmag.com



Websites:

http://www.uydmag.com

http://tayorockson.com/#tayo-rockson



Social Media:

https://twitter.com/uydmag

https://www.facebook.com/uydmag

http://instagram.com/uydmag

http://www.pinterest.com/uydmag/

https://plus.google.com/+UseYourDifferenceMagazine/posts

https://www.linkedin.com/company/uyd-magazine