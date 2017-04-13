V-Bar Equipment Company Partners with BizIQ

Abilene, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --V-Bar Equipment Company, which sells and services forklifts and other heavy equipment, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that works with small businesses throughout the United States and Canada from its main office in Phoenix, Arizona.



In teaming up with BizIQ, V-Bar Equipment Company hopes to expand on its existing customer base and grow its business with the help of a more robust online presence and an embrace of the latest strategies in digital marketing. In its work with clients like the forklift dealer in Abilene, TX, BizIQ employs a variety of approaches to boosting web traffic, particularly search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it easier for local customers to find companies like V-Bar Equipment Company when performing Google searches.



BizIQ's SEO efforts are typically used in the development of new company websites and blog content, both of which will be part of the web marketing firm's work with V-Bar Equipment Company. All content on the forklift dealer's new site will be geared toward providing informative, relevant, timely and engaging reading material to the company's customers, and will be written by trained copywriters with knowledge of the heavy equipment industry.



"As we approach our 25th year in business, we have been revisiting numerous aspects of our business, and our marketing efforts have been a particular area of focus as we look to grow our reputation and reach," said Susan Elgin, owner of V-Bar Equipment Company. "Working with BizIQ to bolster our online presence has been an exciting process, and we're eager to see how this partnership helps us over the long term."



About V-Bar Equipment Company

V-Bar Equipment Company was established in 1993 and has become a leader in forklift and heavy equipment sales, service and rental in the Abilene area. The company is locally owned, focused on customer service and affiliated with the Better Business Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce and the American Rental Association. For more information, please visit http://www.refurbishedforkliftsabilene.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.