Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2014 --Vapor Industry News stated that V2 E-Cigs has been topped by a new kid on the block Breatheic (www.breatheic.com) in the e-cig flavor business. Breathic's "Starburst" was named the best e-cig flavor by Vapor Industry News. As cigarette smokers break from the pack and turn to electronic cigs and hookahs, many new entrants have come into the market, but Breatheic hit the ground running. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette is in the game and making impact by converting customers with the power of distinct tasting flavors.



Vapor Industry News focused on e-cig flavor cartridges. V2 Cigs electronic cigarettes are user friendly with a two-piece design where the atomizer is located within the flavor cartridge. Their e-liquid flavor cartridges come in 6 different varieties and are available in four strengths. Red is an e-liquid flavor which captures the robust aroma of domestic tobacco blends. The best V2 Cigs e-liquid embodies flavor of is the refined taste of American tobacco. V2 does have other e-liquid flavors include Menthol, Mint Tea, Chocolate and Grape, but Breatheic's flavors dominate with more variety and distinctive taste from high quality ingredients.



"When we studied the two companies through online research and an in house taste test, we learned quickly that for Breatheic executives this business is embedded in their lifestyle. Breatheic has sponsored events and we think they have even budgeted for sponsoring a polo team," says Pramo Virk Vapor Industry News UK. Non the less, Blu came in third in the flavor taste. Breatheic, the new kid on the block has a long way to go to reach the annual sales of V2 or Blu, but the Intelligent cigarette executives plan on continuing to deliver great taste.



About Vapor Industry News

Vapor Industry News is a leader in "Vape" market industry research. We research products for our own fact findings and publish them through social media and traditoinal media outlets worldwide.

