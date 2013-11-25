Torrance, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2013 --The first week of the giveaway will feature products from V2 cigs, an industry leading producer of all things e-cig! All individuals interested in participating in the $20,000 Giveaway are encouraged to enter at www.ecigarettegiveaway.com



“This contest is a great opportunity to get new, innovative products to the people who matter most….the end users,” stated James Oliver, founder of smokeless.net. “The response from our reader base, e-cig users and smokers looking for other options, has been absolutely amazing.”



Every contestant in the E-Cigarette giveaway will receive a special v2 coupon code for instant savings that can be used on any V2 product. This exclusive coupon will allow all entrants to purchase V2 products, which were planned purchases already, at greatly reduced prices.



V2 EX Series

Introduced in early 2013, the EX series cartridges expanded the selection of e-liquid products that “vapers” could use. Designed with “vapers” in mind, this new cartridge was created to increase flavor, reduce leaking cartridges, and to be refilled more easily. The newest innovation in the EX line is the EX Battery, with heightened styling, more customization, and an LCD battery life indicatory, represents an advancement in e-cig technology.



About V2 Cigarettes

V2 Cigs, manufactured by VMR Products LLC, is used by over a million “vapers” worldwide, making it the number one choice among electronic cigarette users. The official website, V2cigs.com, draws over 6 million visitors per month putting it in the top 2,000 websites in North America. VMR, in another industry leading move, introduced the Vapor Couture e-cig designed with today’s women in mind.



Smokeless.net

Presently going a significant overhaul, SMOKELESS is the premiere online destination for news, reviews and information for today’s electronic cigarette user. With a renewed interest in bringing all e-cig information to the general public, the newly designed site will be unveiled in early 2014.