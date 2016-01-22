VA Hospitals Are Reducing the Need for Pain Medication with Neurolumen

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Neurolumen is an Oklahoma City based medical technology firm that specialized in using advanced laser technology and electrical stimulation to relieve pain and promote healing. The company was founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Doug Durning and bio-chemistry major and product inventor, Shelly Henry. The medical device was originally designed to treat Henry's daughter after a major car accident. However, the results and efficacy with which it worked on Henry's daughter were so undeniable they put the wrap into production. It has since been used with great success by doctors and caregivers in hospitals and clinics all over the US, and now it will be made available to VA hospitals and Veterans. The Veteran can use this unit in their home or in the clinic.



"We are so excited to see this product be made available to our veterans," says Henry. "Our service men and women are coming back with debilitating conditions and chronic pain. We know our device works to speed up the healing process and to relieve suffering. Who better to get this device than our men and women who have given so much for us all."



The Neurolumen consists of six wraps, a control unit, and a battery charger. The wraps are designed to work together to increase the blood flow. Each of them contains "…two laser diodes, four light emitting diodes and one or two nerve stimulation gel pads - the pads are attached to the wraps and then the wraps are applied to the feet, ankles and legs." When the device is turned on, the patient will receive "…up to 30 minutes of simultaneous transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and specifically engineered low-level laser (LLLT) and lightemitting diode (LED) therapy." Each unit utilizes three of the most effective wavelengths of light.



The Neurolumen's results lie in its trio modality that improves circulation to the injured region. By increasing circulation, the device helps to relieve pain, and swelling. It has been prescribed to relieve the symptoms of diabetes, neuropathy, atherosclerosis, vascular disease, arthritis, injury, and even chemotherapy.



For more information about the device veterans and their caregivers are encouraged to visit the website at: http://www.neurolumen.com/index.php



