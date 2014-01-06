VA Service for Small Business Launches in Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2014 --What makes the concept of a Virtual Assistant service by eKzact unique is that eKzact’s VA’s will have a marketing & technical departments available to them at all times. The VA’s will be hired specifically for their administrative skills but will soon be exposed to social media management, popular cloud solutions, CRM, and a myriad of other tools and technologies that only a mature solution provider like eKzact can bring to the table. eKzact’s VA’s will work from the eKzact professional offices located on MacLeod Trail SW where clients will be welcomed to meet with their VA in person if they wish.



Calgary Economic Development (CED) reported, “of Calgary’s total business establishments (46,652) in 2011, small business (businesses with less than 50 employees) accounted for 94.0 percent. Over the past decade, the number of businesses has steadily increased, to 46,652 in 2011 from 41,379 in 2002, a growth of 12.7 percent.” The Calgary business market is in clear need for access to local Virtual Assistants and this becomes clear in the report where CED points out, “a breakdown of small businesses by employee size range demonstrates that the smallest segment (1-4 employees) is, in fact, the fastest growing at a rate of 23.3 percent.”



Already providing website development, support, social media as a service and search engine optimization services it seemed only a logical next step that eKzact introduce a Virtual Assistant Team. eKzact’s clients can now truly turn to eKzact for all things “small business” including day to day administrative tasks. “Business owners should focus their time and attention on revenue generating actions and leave the daily administrative distractions to trained administrative assistants. Business owners and managers that focus on sales and product delivery they tend to make more money than when they are sorting receipts or mining the internet for a new mailing list,” West explains.



eKzact is in the business of creating solutions for its clients. Solutions that will help them grow. “What better way to celebrate our 10th anniversary than to help our SMB clients even more”, says David West, the President of eKzact Solutions Inc.



Calgary VA Services - http://www.vateam.ca

eKzact Solutions Inc. - http://www.ekzact.com



About eKzact Solutions Inc.

eKzact has been assisting Calgary businesses as a leading website design and digital marketing agency since 2004.



- Source: Calgary Economic Development report / data source Statistics Canada. Canadian Business Patterns.