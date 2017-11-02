VAB Marketing Enterprises, Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality Wall Decor

Auburn, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2017 --Valerie Berkley is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ShowcaseYourWalls.com. The website offers a wide variety of wall decor including antique and pendulum wall clocks, wall mirrors from contemporary to wood-framed, and canvas wall art. Berkley was inspired by the number of people faced with a dizzying array of products on home decor sites when looking to find quality wall decor to enhance their space. Through her online store, Berkley is excited to help customers add the right dose of captivation to their office, home, business, and beyond with an online store that specializes in beautiful wall accents.



There are many excellent wall decor accents featured within the merchandise of ShowcaseYourWalls.com. Those looking to add the comforting chime of a beautiful clock to any room can find clocks ranging from atomic wall clocks to oversized wall clocks for a dramatic touch. When it is time to enhance a room with the perfect statement, the mirrors selection includes sunburst wall mirrors and contemporary bathroom mirrors. Adding the right dose of inspiration to any room is easy with the canvas wall art, which includes ocean seascapes and dreamscape wall art. In the future, Berkley plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include wall art, tapestries, wall sculptures, wall paper, wall sconces, wall decals, picture frames, bulletin boards, chalkboards, and more as she comes across unique and affordable finds for every corner.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Berkley regarding each and every transaction made on ShowcaseYourWalls.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products in a one-stop shop meant to save customers time and hassle in their busy lives. Berkley is excited about providing customers with quality and unique products at affordable prices, always with excellent customer service. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a full-length wall mirror for their entranceway, or a chiming wall clock that will add classic style to the living room.



To complement the main website, Berkley is also launching a blog located at http://www.WallDecorReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to wall decor in general such as adding a dose of relaxation with canvas wall art, giving the gift of style with unique wall decor, and enjoying the classic feel of a wood finish wall clock. Berkley hopes to give valuable tips and information on spicing up the atmosphere of any space with quality wall art.



About ShowcaseYourWalls.com

ShowcaseYourWalls.com – a division of VAB Marketing Enterprises, Inc. - is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Valerie Berkley.



Valerie Berkley

http://www.ShowcaseYourWalls.com