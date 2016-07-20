Vacucraft Green Baby Food Processor Cooks and Processes Fresh Preservative-Free Baby Food in Less Than 15 Minutes

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --Vacucraft Green Baby, the revolutionary infant food process that makes eating raw foods that are organic and natural easier and cheaper than fast processed foods, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Vacucraft Green Baby is the quickest and easiest way for babies to eat healthy. The Green Baby Food Processor steams foods in minutes and automatically purees upon cooking; turning healthy fruits and vegetables into a delicious meal for young ones.



"When we started VacuCraft we wanted to make a difference with the products we made. The GreenBaby addresses issues we will strongly about which to make product that can make a difference when makings dietary choices and where better to start than at infancy where the road to good health begins," says founder and CEO Raj Gokal, "So we made a product that would make preparing, whole, organic pesticide free food so easy and much more affordable than purchasing off the shelf baby food made moths ago then pasteurized removing most of the vitality from the food."



The Green Baby is an entire system unlike anything else on the makret. It automatically steams food in a basket, then automatically purees the contents into an edible food for infants. Within 10 minutes almost all type of food can be gently steamed and cooked, preserving all the healthiest nutrients, and prepared with merely on press of a button. The system then alerts the parents that the food is complete and ready to serve.



The Vacucraft Green Baby Food Processor come with 6 vacuum seal 4 0z containers allowing the parent to make and store organic, pesticide and GMO free, infant food replete with all it nutritious values for up to a week. It is also the only system on the market offering BPA-free Triptan and and Glassware.



"The food that we feed our babies at their early stages of their life forms the basis for their entire life," adds Gokal, "With the Green Baby it makes to so simple for mothers to feed their babies the freshest food. The better we start them off the healthier they will be."



The Vacucraft Green Baby Food Processor is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/one-step-to-health-infant-food-processor



About Vacucraft

Vacucraft's mission is to bring more awareness to health, vitality, and a more naturally sustainable lifestyle through products that reduce harmful toxins while preserving food. They recognize the harmful effects that inexpensive plastics can cause on individual health and that of the planet. Vacucraft's ultimate goal is to be an influential partner in the movement towards educating consumers about living healthy and sustainable lives and they do this through their range of quality products and involvement with community.



For more information on Vacucraft please visit http://vacucraft.net