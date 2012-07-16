Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2012 --GoVacuum has introduced a new and exciting website for everyone who owns a vacuum cleaner called AskGoVacuum.com, a vacuum repair forum where anyone can post a question regarding their vacuum cleaner; certified vacuum technicians will be standing by to answer any and all questions, guaranteeing a response within 24 hours or less. In many cases, GoVacuum will even film a repair video related to common questions and problems and post it on AskGoVacuum.com.



The website has been in BETA mode for over 4 years explains Justin Haver of GoVacuum.com, “AskGoVacuum.com has been in the making for quite sometime now. We originally launched in BETA mode back in early 2009; it has taken us this long to perfect its technology, making it easier for consumers to use and to staff our company with the most knowledgeable employees in the vacuum industry to handle answering the questions.”



AskGoVacuum.com is a pretty simple concept: A forum where you can post any vacuum cleaner related questions, from what to look for when buying a vacuum cleaner to how to replace a transmission in a Kirby and everything in between. The site has an easy to use interface and many common questions may have already been asked and answered, thus posting a question in many cases can be avoided just by searching the site.



“For nearly 35 years, we've been leaders in the vacuum industry with innovations like AskGoVacuum.com. This is the first and only website that I know of that offers free vacuum advice, no strings attached. We're giving directions and instructions on how to service a vacuum, coupled with quick in-depth answers to questions about how to purchase a vacuum, plus the industry’s most complete video library of vacuum reviews and repairs,” says Haver with child-like enthusiasm.



One unique aspect about AskGoVacuum.com is the cost: nothing. While many specialty websites that connect users with experts charge by the minute for phone support or by the word for text support, this new website is absolutely free to all users.



How can a company afford to film detailed directional videos, some of which are over 20 minutes long and employ a staff to handle answering these questions for free?



“We believe when someone receives great service and advice from our website, they establish a relationship with us and see that we’re all about pleasing the customer; this makes us confident that they are more likely to support us in the same way we support them. Empowering the consumer with knowledge is something no one else in the industry is doing, being the dispenser of this knowledge should gain a customers trust with us. It doesn't hurt having the lowest prices, a 60 day in-home trial and free shipping on most items,” replies Haver with a smile.



He also pointed out GoVacuum has over 100,000 online reviews with a 99.6% customer satisfaction rating. GoVacuum.com carries most major brands of vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and stocks many vacuum parts. Armed with the knowledge provided by GoVacuum and with the repair parts they offer, nearly anyone can now perform their own vacuum repairs.