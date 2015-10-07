Vagabond Corp. Launches Website Featuring Beautiful Handmade Art Items

Newbury, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --Nancy Kotowski is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ArtsAndCraftsHandmade.com. The website offers a wide selection of artwork from talented artists including products such as broaches, earrings, purses, and t-shirts. Kotowski was inspired to start her website when she went to a craft show one year and saw that there were many people making great products who didn't have anywhere to sell them. She ended up starting her website as a place where artists and crafters could display and sell their handmade creations.



There are many beautiful handmade art products featured within the merchandise of ArtsAndCraftsHandmade.com. The website offers products including artistic t shirts, lapel pins, shell necklaces, handmade earrings, handmade purses, fashion brooches, and much more. All of the products on the website are handmade by artists. These artists can offer a variety of different art products on the site as long as they make these items by hand. In the future, as more artists join the site, there will be new items available.



Providing a beautiful website where artists can go to offer their artwork for sale is very important to Kotowski regarding ArtsAndCraftsHandmade.com. As an artist herself, she knows how difficult it can be to sell this artwork especially when there are not local craft shows available. Her site gives artists of all kinds a place to offer their artwork to the large number of people who shop online.



To complement the main website, Kotowski is also launching a blog located at http://www.HandmadeArtsAndCraftsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to art. Kotowski will be writing about art history, periods of art, the art available on her website, and about new products as they become available. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information about art and her main website.



About ArtsAndCraftsHandmade.com

ArtsAndCraftsHandmade.com, a division of Vagabond Corp., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Nancy Kotowski.



Nancy Kotowski

http://www.ArtsAndCraftsHandmade.com

440-564-5585



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com