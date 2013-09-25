Study Says Vaginal Mesh No Better Than Traditional Surgery to Treat Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Notes Rottenstein Law Group LLP

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2013 --There was no difference in cure rates between pelvic organ prolapse patients who underwent surgery with or without vaginal mesh, according to a newly published study. The Rottenstein Law Group LLP, a national vaginal mesh law firm, notes that there are tens of thousands of vaginal mesh injury lawsuits pending in federal and state courts across the country.



Researchers looked at a sample of POP patients over the course of three years, according to an article in the October 2013 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology.* A portion of the women suffering from POP underwent traditional surgery to treat the condition. The rest underwent vaginal colpopexy repair with mesh. The researchers found that the mesh outcomes offered no improvement over traditional methods, according to the article.



“That this study seems to show no benefit to the use of vaginal mesh for POP surgery underscores the importance of patient vigilance,” said Rochelle Rottenstein, principal of the Rottenstein Law Group LLP. “We hear daily from women who have suffered from the alleged adverse side effects of vaginal mesh—indeed, juries have awarded women damages awards because of their suffering from mesh.”



There are currently six companies who are defendants in federal multidistrict litigations before Judge Joseph R. Goodwin, according to court documents pertaining to the consolidation of vaginal mesh lawsuits involving multiple mesh manufacturers.**



Women are filing transvaginal mesh lawsuits alleging they suffered adverse side effects such as pain and discomfort, in addition to vaginal erosion, according to court documents.



The Rottenstein Law Group LLP encourages those who believe they have suffered from the alleged side effects of their vaginal mesh implants to visit the firm’s FAQ page for quick answers to questions about mesh harms and lawsuits. For updates on vaginal mesh lawsuit news, visit RLG’s vaginal mesh Facebook page.



journals.http://www.com/greenjournal/Abstract/2013/10000/Three_Year_Outcomes_of_Vaginal_Mesh_for_Prolapse_.7.aspx



C.R. Bard, American Medical Systems, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Cook and Coloplast; MDLs-2187, 2325, 2326, 2327, 2440 and 2387; U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.



About THE ROTTENSTEIN LAW GROUP LLP

The Rottenstein Law Group LLP is a New York-based firm that represents clients nationwide in mass tort actions. The firm was founded by Rochelle Rottenstein, who has more than two decades of experience as a lawyer, to represent clients hurt by defective medical devices and medications. (Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.)