VAIREX Corporation Begins Production Shipments

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2008 -- VAIREX corporation announced today that it has recently begun production shipments of its well acclaimed line of mid-sized regenerative blowers. Thus, and effective immediately, VAIREX has also announced reduced prices and faster delivery times across its entire blower product line. "The good results our team has delivered now enables VAIREX to offer reduced prices and faster delivery times on all our regenerative blowers," says Eben Johnson, Director of Global Sales and Marketing.



VAIREX corporation, with headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, USA, and offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Cambridge, UK, is a privately-held designer, manufacturer, and supplier of air management systems. These critical and very efficient systems, consisting of compressors, motors, and controllers, deliver clean air in hydrogen fuel cell and diesel emissions control devices. The Company's customers include leading Tier One suppliers and OEMs to the fuel cell and diesel industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.



