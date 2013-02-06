Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2013 --1 in 3 women on the planet will be raped or beaten in her lifetime.



It’s a sad truth that the world will have to eventually face, and the time is right for us to do so. In the midst of global protests, campaigns, and causes, the concept of One Billion Rising seems long overdue. After all, there isn’t a single country on the planet that is not affected. Violence against women has gone on throughout history and has existed in nearly every culture. It is why millions around the world now celebrate Valentine’s Day as V-DAY instead. V-Day is an organized response against violence towards women and uses February 14th, as a synergistic day to promote their cause. After they launched the One Billion Rising movement, the sense the urgency became clear when over 160 countries got involved.



One Billion Rising is a global movement to end violence against women, and has harnessed support from celebrities such as Rosario Dawson, Robert Redford, and Jane Fonda.



Reality show star, Apollo Poetry, is the most recent to speak up for the cause. He has used the online following that he gained from appearing on MTV'S True Life & ABC'S Glass House, to raise awareness for an important social issue.



“Dear Ladies” is a touching tribute song dedicated to One Billion Rising. The emotional acting and intense scenarios that are displayed are so close to life that the video comes with a Trigger-Warning, to let survivors know about its graphic content. The video was put together by members of the One Billion Rising – Phoenix chapter, and is on its way to getting over 100,000 views on Youtube.



In a recent interview with the underground rapper, poet, and activist, Apollo stated, “Society is very much like a bird. Men and women are the wings. When we learn to fly together, we will learn to rise together.” Apollo is one of the millions of men around the world who have decided to finally stand up for women everywhere. Ultimately, this issue affects both genders. And when it comes to all human rights issues, whether it’s about race, religion, or gender, our openness to change is a direct reflection of the times.



Click here to watch "Dear Ladies" and support its cause.



You can also join the millions of people around the world who will be dancing on February 14th, by going to OneBillionRising.org



