Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Every Relationship Phase

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Finding just the right gift for that special someone can be challenging this time of year. Whether just starting to date or together for year, this gift guide has it covered. Using Using a list from Reader's Digest as a starting point, here are some great ideas on how to impress on Valentine's Day.



Just Starting to Date



An over-the-top gift can either be a success or a disaster. Choose something meaningful that communicates there is interest in a bright future, but not needy or desperate. To be safe, steer clear from anything too personal unless absolutely certain the feelings are mutual. A nice dinner for two at the apartment or a playlist made specifically for him or her is a great way to be cautiously sentimental. Or if buying something, consider Sugarwish, a "pick your own" candy gift that lets the recipient to choose their own sweets.



Dating 1 to 3 Months



At this phase, gifts should be casual and oriented toward each individual. Keep it simple. For example: Chocolates and perfume are perfect for up to three months. The relationship is just beginning, so don't go overboard.



Dating 3 to 6 Months



If she's always cold, a pair of cashmere socks like these from Pair of Thieves is thoughtful and budget friendly. Besides, a girl can never have too many socks.



6 Months to a Year of Dating



Forget flower deliveries; everyone does that. A fun idea for someone with a green thumb is to treat them to fully grown plants. From mango trees to tea plants, Western Gardens is a great place for greenery.



Dating 1 Year



Is he a carnivore? Get him a delivery of premium steaks. It'll be like going to a fancy restaurant, but no need to get all dressed up. Better yet, treat him to Omaha Steaks, which is offering a Romantic Dinner In package of filet mignon and lobster tails. For the real foodie,



Dating a Few Years or Living Together



If a significant other is on the moody side before his or her morning coffee, this elegant single-serve Coffee Maker by Hamilton Beach is perfect for any couple living together, because it's secretly a gift for both!



"The Scoop" is being offered as the deal of the day on yugster.com for just $24.97. It goes where no coffeemaker has gone before, brewing hotter, faster and better-tasting coffee than most gourmet machines out there.



Newlyweds



There could be high expectations for the first Valentine's after getting married, but don't let that pressure get in the way of a great gift.



A comfortable night's rest with the plush and soft bed sheets is a great gift idea. After working all day long, our bodies need rest and sleep to recharge our batteries and prepare ourselves for the next working day. These Rayon from Bamboo Sheets are composed of 60% high-strength microfiber and 40% rayon from bamboo yarns. This combination of fibers is just right for a perfect nights sleep.



Married for Less than a Decade



A relationship in this category might get put on the back-burner because of the demands of starting and raising a family, so this holiday is great for spicing things up or reminding each other of core values of the relationship. This Valentine's Day, give one of her favorite things, a classic handbag. A great handbag will help her stand out from the crowd.



Married for a Decade+



It's back to the basics for established couples. Revisiting past date locations and relive previous favorite experiences is a great way to go. Perhaps surprise her with breakfast, or write a love letter from the heart.



