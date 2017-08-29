Valeur Absolue Introduces Luxury Candle Line from France to Beautify the Mind, Body, and Spirit

Grasse, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Created for the senses in every regard, Valeur Absolue expands its product line with a veritable well-spring of sights and smells. On point to delight, the lifestyle brand's scented natural candle line is fashioned after their widely-recognized Eaux de Parfum of the same name. Now available in a range of seven scents straight from the mother brand's inspiration, the new candles from Valeur Absolue have a goal. They're meant to encourage happiness with the intoxicating aroma of diffused fine perfumes.



Now available in the UK and launched in the United States, each candle is endowed with the goodness of France in a well-appointed glass jar. Known as the discriminating buyer's go-to for fragrance, Valeur Absolue has taken their strong points and added them to wax of 100% natural origin. Together with a pure cotton wick, the perfumed candles burn beautifully for forty-five hours. At the end of the burn time, a little token of well-being may await the buyer. With a nod to the semi-precious gemstones kept in the lovely bottles of Valeur Absolue perfume, a little gemstone may be added to the candle as well. Noted as a lucky sign for those who find the treasure at the bottom of the glass, the stone can be kept forever and transformed into jewelry.



Bénédicte Foucart, founder and CEO of Valeur Absolue said of the beauty and purity of the candles, "The design for the jar of our candles is unique one from the other. They are intentionally decorated this way by New York artist, Al Eugene Naciro to illustrate the emotion of each and every fragrance. Elegantly covered by an embossed silver cap, they're quite exquisite and will be a keepsake for precious items or something as simple as colored pencils or fresh flowers. We just adore what we've created here." Valeur Absolue candle scents are Harmonie, Sensualité, Joie-Eclat, Vitalite, Serenitude, Confiance, and et Rouge Passion.



Valeur Absolue candles are free of GMO, coloring agents, heavy metals, allergens, and pesticides. The brand is cruelty-free and is never tested on animals. With tremendous attention to detail, the new product line has passed determined testing for smoke emissions and free particles. The retail price is $60 USD.



About Valeur Absolue

Valeur Absolue is a luxury French lifestyle brand that offers high-end perfumes and body oils handcrafted in Grasse, France. This location is lauded as the world's epicenter for luxury fragrances. Valeur Absolue products contain semi-precious stones and are noted as positive energy fine perfumes because of their active ingredients.



