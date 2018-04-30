Valeyo and ASAPP Online Solutions Expand Existing Relationship

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Valeyo and ASAPP Online Solutions ("ASAPP") are pleased to announce they are expanding their existing relationship by entering into a distribution agreement for ASAPP's retail, lending and banking solutions. This follows last October's joint announcement around a strategic alliance to incorporate Valeyo's insurance solutions within the ASAPP omni-channel account and loan origination solution.



Beginning May 1, Valeyo will be able to introduce ASAPP to its partners and explore opportunities to license, configure and implement solutions, where a need has been identified for an omni-channel account and loan origination solution to support member acquisition and growth.



"This next important step in our strategic relationship is the result of numerous discussions between our teams as they have been working together on the upcoming launch of Valeyo's creditor insurance products directly into ASAPP's loan origination module this summer," says Nicole Benson, CEO, Valeyo. "Valeyo will now have the opportunity to present ASAPP directly to partners who we believe will benefit from the solution's strong, omni-channel feature set."



Canadian credit unions are increasingly looking for their partners to work together to support their goal of delivering an improved member engagement experience in what is an increasingly competitive consumer market.



"We strongly believe that Canadian credit unions are looking for a fully integrated omni-channel solution for account and loan origination that is supported by trusted partners," says J.R. Pierman, President for ASAPP. "Valeyo will help us engage and present ASAPP to more credit unions in Canada."



ASAPP and Valeyo are both in attendance at the National Conference for Canada's Credit Unions (CCUA) this week in Toronto. The ASAPP product team will be onsite to demonstrate why ASAPP is Canada's most complete account and loan origination solution for retail and small business banking.



About ASAPP

ASAPP delivers Canada's most complete omni-channel account and loan origination solution for retail and small business banking. ASAPP has been developed by industry professionals including digital marketing, banking, compliance, analytics and technology experts that have ensured every last detail has been covered.



For more information, visit http://www.asappbanking.com.



About Valeyo

Valeyo is a leading Canadian-based provider of insurance and delivery solutions to the financial services industry. At Valeyo our focus is on bringing together the right products, solutions and services to help our partners thrive. It's more than a promise. It's the foundation of how we work. And for more than 40 years, we have been creating the connections with people, partners and industry to drive collaboration, revenue growth and opportunity for all our partners.



For more information, visit http://www.valeyo.com.



