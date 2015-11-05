Valkoinen Puu Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Open Their Second Coffee House in Finland

Kauhajoki, Finland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2015 --Valkoinen Puu is a cozy little coffee house that needs help to bring its deliciousness and baking love to the masses. This cafe was created by the husband-wife duo of Mark and Kirsi Heidt. Mark and Kirsi are professionally dedicated to the interior and ceramic design fields. They came to Finland from the United States because their ceramics were selling well in the country. They have built a coffee house that would end up combining their love for ceramics and the passion for creating delicious foods, desserts and coffees in an unforgettably cozy setting.



Mark and Kirsi have been humbly amazed and thankful by the outpouring support from the customers locally and those that travel many hours to experience Valkoinen Puu. Now, based on the demand of their customers, Mark and Kirsi are looking to open their second cafe in the Finnish town of Seinäjoki. They have been requested to open cafes in several other cities across Finland, and their second unit will provide them greatest monetary return for their business for reinvestment.



The opening of the second cafe by Valkoinen Puu is likely to have the following positive impacts.



- Job creation.

- Create space for artisans to perform music, theater, and showcase their art.

- Offering work experience for students from 1-6 weeks.

- Buy locally and support locally.

- Inspire students and any potential entrepreneur to pursue their passion.



Mark and Kristi have recently launched an Indiegogo campaign with the funding goal of $50,000. Proceeds from this campaign will be spent to purchase the necessary equipment, furniture and supplies to open a second cafe in a much larger neighboring town.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1PjlZMm



The website of Valkoinen Puu is http://www.valkoinenpuu.fi/index.php?page=home-page



About Valkoinen Puu

