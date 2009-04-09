Valley Information Technology Services Firm Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2009 -- Local businesswoman and Phoenix native, Julie Young, never imagined she would own her own company, let alone celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. What began with an idea to focus on the underserved market of small and medium-sized organizations has grown into TriYoung Business Solutions, an information technology services company serving a variety of clients including non-profits, legal firms, accountants, medical providers, and government.



Especially in the current economic environment, Young is proud that TriYoung has thrived in the Valley business community. She believes the company’s success is attributable to its core values of providing excellent customer service and fostering relationships with business owners throughout the metropolitan Phoenix area. In addition, membership in the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, Glendale Chamber of Commerce, Christian Business Networking - Arrowhead Chapter, and The TipClub have been the company’s main source of advertising, helping to grow the business through client referrals and networking partners.



Young, who has worked in the information technology field for 25 years, has been able to retain clients by meeting changing needs. In January of this year, she reduced company operating expenses that enabled TriYoung to lower its fees by 5% or more. This type of response, coupled with the company’s focus on service, has created many loyal customers.



“TriYoung has helped [us] achieve the ability to operate with an information support system that positions [our] mid-sized non-profit as a credible, nimble, and responsive organization,” says Carol A. Poore, president and CEO of Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS.



“Julie and her staff act as our law firm’s IT department,” adds Amy Vavra, administrator for Mead & Associates, P.C. Attorneys at Law. “TriYoung maintains our network, educates our staff, updates technology and software, and plans for the future while understanding our business, our needs and our budget!”



“Julie has been keeping my computers up, so Invader Pest Management has always been up for business,” says long-time TriYoung client, Fred A. Willey, president.



Young and her staff of network administrators/engineers, Terry Turner and Lisa Lorber, hold Microsoft certifications in both hardware and software. These make it possible for them to complete tasks in less time, resulting in cost savings for clients plus the ability to serve more businesses in the Phoenix area.



Current company projects include database administration for a national grant managed by Maricopa County and the State of Arizona. TriYoung is also upgrading several small business clients to the new Microsoft Server 2008 platform and introducing them to new hardware and software products that can increase their productivity, giving them an edge over their competition.



Young looks back over a decade with fondness. “The accomplishments of the past 10 years are incredible - to know that one woman, with an idea to provide information technology services to the small/medium business market, has hit a 10-year milestone is awesome."



To celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary, TriYoung is holding an open house and ribbon cutting for its clients and business associates at its new location in Phoenix, 2333 W. Northern Ave., Suite 7, on April 28, 2009 at 4:30 p.m. Credentialed journalists are welcome.

