Vampires, Werewolves, Wizards, Dragons, and You - Welcome to Nocturion

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Nocturion is a multiplayer, browser-based, medieval strategy game from a community-driven, indie development team.



Nocturion Game Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEsXRRTidbo



Nocturion, a massive, multiplayer, online strategy game, where players become heroes and build empires in a medieval world, launched its crowdfunding campaign on the indiegogo platform.



“It sounds like the usual Indie game story,” said Konstantinos Manos, Nocturion Game Designer and Developer. “A few friends start chatting about what they think would make a great game, then someone says. Why not? Lets do it! What makes our story more interesting is that we actually did it!”



Nocturion is the second game designed and developed by Manos and his best friend, Game Designer Dimitri Xanthakis. In 2012, they launched Universe Online, which grew into an exceptional online space strategy game with over 140,000 players, and an active game community.



“It took many years and lots of trial and error, but we think we finally got the game formula right,” said Manos. “Now we want to start all over again with a new story and medieval theme, but this time, instead of taking years to create, we're asking for help through our indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.”



In Nocturion, player success is determined by the ability to plan and execute tactical strategies and by their attention to detail. Manos said, “If you're interested in mindless clicking, this game is not for you.”



Nocturion's lore spans hundreds of years with original geography, history, noble houses and politics, warring factions and influences, supernatural enemies, dragons, and more. Players start as mayors of their own small village, establish resource production, and create their first army. With that they can defend their village and raid dungeons for minerals and hidden treasures. In order for players to unlock the mysteries behind Astral Travel and defend their villages from outer planar demons, they will need to forge alliances with other players and combine their forces and their strategies.



“The game may sound complicated, but it supports both causal and more aggressive game play,” says Manos. “We tend to target more mature players who are interested in PvE, player versus environment; but if players feel they are up for more of a challenge, they can engage in player versus player combat. It is always your own choice! We even have an Academy where new players can be mentored and join the game community right away.”



The goal of Nocturion's indiegogo campaign is to raise $10,000 USD by September 7. The money raised will go towards the cost of the graphics and servers, not marketing and salaries. The final game will be ready for play and launched by the end of September 2014.



About Nocturion

Konstantinos Manos (a.k.a. Kevorque) leads the way in design, development, and just about anything else you can think of. He is a huge strategy and adventure game fan. From the moment he discovered table top Role Playing Adventure games as a child, he delved into the world of fantasy RP games and hasn't quite found his way out yet! Dimitris Xanthakis (a.k.a. Archmage) creates the world, the game lore, the storyline quests, NPCs, items, pets and helps with game design. Thanasis Manos (a.k.a. Strahdvonzar) has taken on the role of Community Director and is responsible for the development of the chat engine and the composing of the game's music and sound effects.



For more information contact:



Stefani Angelopoulos

Communications Manager

Tel: +1 902 465 7354

Email: stefani@kman.gr



Konstantinos Manos

Game Designer and Developer

Tel: +30 6977466405

Email: konstantinos@kman.gr



Indiegogo Campaign: http://igg.me/p/718835/x/6745359

Blog: http://www.nocturion.com