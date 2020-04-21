Solvang, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --Van der Stähl Scientific a medical device packaging machine company announced today a new packaging system for medical devices that will be utilized in the response effort of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Van der Stahl Scientific's packaging machines can package COVID-19 test swabs and will be invaluable for the aseptic packaging of reprocessed healthcare masks such as the N95 mask after sterilization at the hospital or clinic.



As many medical device manufacturers pivot to provide new medical device solutions or to build buffer inventory for current products for the pandemic, Van der Stähl Scientific will offer a host of medical packaging machinery and laboratory services with the aim of quickly reaching the markets demand for acute care medical devices.



Company spokesman Charlie Webb CPP says, "Our new medical device packaging machine the MD-650 is designed for easy set up for known medical device packaging material in order to shorten packaging validation requirements. Our company is also ISO-17025 accredited so the machines will have appropriate accredited calibrations from our laboratory to assure the sterile closure on the medical device pouch."



During the Pandemic, Van der Stahl Scientific has made a pledge to offer no-cost medical device packaging performance testing in their accredited laboratory. This service will help assure that these critical medical devices will not lose sterility which may risk patients' health and safety.



Over the last 26 years, Van der Stahl Scientific has offered medical device packaging and testing systems to the world's largest medical device makers. The company's customer list is impressive indeed including NASA, the CDC (Center for Disease Control), the VA hospital group as well as nearly every major medical device maker including Medtronic and Boston Scientific.



The company also plans to donate one of their medical device packaging machines to an organization that is serving solutions for the COVID-19 Pandemic or to a University for the study of medical device packaging. Van der Stahl Scientific holds multiple patents for medical device packaging systems.



For more information, visit www.vanderstahl.com.



About Van der Stähl Scientific

For 25 years, Van der Stähl Scientific has helped medical device customers deliver billions of sterile devices safely to the point of care. Their competent staff delivers boutique level services through their in-house ISO 17025 accredited laboratory that upholds the highest standard of quality control. They serve the world's largest and smallest medical device firms with equal care and support.