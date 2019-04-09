Van Galder Design Expands: The Twins Have Reunited to "Put Four Eyes on Design"

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Van Galder Design, a full-service interior design firm, has expanded their business in Del Mar and opened a second showroom in Santa Monica, CA. Owners, designers, and twin sisters, Jennifer and Kristine Van Galder, have reunited after seeing a potential for growth in the Los Angeles market. The LA store offers both an inviting retail space and showroom. Located in the heart of Santa Monica, the store is vibrant, friendly and unique. It has fabrics, and furniture, as well as home and gift accessories.



"The takeaway from our Santa Monica store is for anyone who comes in to leave with a feeling of excitement, comfort, and trust in us as designers. We want there to be emotion and personality in every aspect of our work," said Kristine Van Galder.



What sets the twins apart from other interior designers are their keen eye for one of a kind pieces, and the ability to create a cohesive, personal, and gorgeous space. They encourage the client's personality to come through in the design, which makes every space exclusive and exceptional. Even though the twins are identical, they have completely different personalities and experiences, which brings a beautiful synergy to their design.



About Van Galder Design

Van Galder Design offers a wide range of services such as remodel and construction, real estate consultation, antique and art sourcing, custom furnishing, and buying services. Both Jennifer and Kristine have over 25 years of relevant experience and expertise. The twins only work with exceptional artisans, who create unique and original elements; making each home distinctive and one of a kind. Van Galder Design is best known for drapery designs, custom upholstery, and handcrafted ironwork. Showrooms for Van Galder Design for Living are in Santa Monica and Del Mar. Please visit https://www.vangalderdesign.com for location and showroom details.



Contact:

Jennifer Van Galder

(858) 344-1965

jennifer@vangalderdesign.com



Kristine Van Galder

(310) 994-5747

kristine@vangalderdesign.com



Website:

https://www.vangalderdesign.com