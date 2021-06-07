New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --Van Wagner, one of the world's leading sports and entertainment firms and producer of the sport presentation for nine Olympic games, 37 Super Bowls, multiple NCAA Final Fours, College Football Playoffs, US Open, Kentucky Derby's and many of the world's top sporting events demonstrates further commitment to their new Corporate Event Production division. Van Wagner hired two new Directors of Business Development from the hospitality industry.



Van Wagner settles for nothing but the best in every facet of its' business. It should come as no surprise with their award-winning sports and entertainment production crew that recruiting sales professionals is no exception. "We strategically pursued sales talent from the hospitality industry knowing the corporate event market has traditionally been owned by this sector," said Chris Brahe, Senior Vice President Van Wagner Productions.



Van Wagner brought both Chelsea Crowe and Patrick Colomer on as Business Development Directors to build the team out further; another indication that Van Wagner is fully committed to the corporate event production division's success. Both Chelsea and Patrick have hospitality sales leadership experience. Chelsea has 18 years of hospitality sales experience with her most recent global sales responsibility being with Marriot International. Patrick has 15 years of hospitality sales experience including Director roles with Starwood Hotels and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. He has also recently served as the President of the New York chapter of Meeting Professionals International (MPI) for the last two years.



The larger sales team is already raising the bar on corporate event production with its recent sales; Adobe's Annual Summit with hybrid event production, the 2021 NFL Draft, Honda's Campus All-star Challenge, and NYU's graduation to name a few.



Plan Your Next Event with Van Wagner Event Productions

The Van Wagner team will ensure the successful execution of your hybrid or virtual occasion, no matter the scale. Clients enjoy access to our award-winning event production team, innovative technology and unapparelled service. Contact us at (212) 699-8400 or info@vanwagner.com to get started today.