New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2021 --Van Wagner, one of the world's leading sports and entertainment firms and producer of the sport presentation for nine Olympic games, 37 Super Bowls, multiple NCAA Final Fours, College Football Playoffs, US Open, Kentucky Derby's and many of the world's top sporting events, today announced the launch of a new website – virtual events.vanwagner.com



The site was developed to meet the growing demand from sports teams, corporations, organizations and fans who want to experience the ultimate in hybrid and virtual events.



Van Wagner has been at the forefront of developing hybrid productions, using its world-class sports and event presentations expertise to launch innovations that stage compelling and cost-effective live and virtual events. The new website exhibits Van Wagner's virtual and hybrid event production capabilities, while also spotlighting Van Wagner's Event Productions division, which produces world-class events and conferences. Included are samples of the hybrid and virtual events that Van Wagner has successfully produced for major organizations, including the NFL, Adobe, The Boston Beer Co., UCLA Athletics, NYU, U.S. Open, and ORTHO Summit, to name a few, all of which have helped define a new way of doing business effectively.



"Van Wagner's innovative technology has been used in nearly every notable sporting event across the globe," said Van Wagner Group Chief Executive Officer Richard Schaps. "With Van Wagner Event Productions, we're proud to further extend our hybrid and virtual event offerings to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients and partners."



Van Wagner collaborates with visionary organizations across all industries to produce engaging events designed to expand audience reach, extended engagement and deliver impressive ROI.



"It's been exciting to be part of the transitional shift in event presentations," said Bob Becker, Executive Vice President, Van Wagner Productions. "After leaning heavily towards virtual events over the past year, our team has been evolving into designing hybrid events that maximize an organization's resources and touch points, which is proving to be very effective."



Van Wagner's ability to manage virtual and hybrid events at any scale has seen private audiences from intimate gatherings to more than a million worldwide for one event. Production of the 2020 virtual NFL Draft shattered viewership records as the most-watched draft in NFL history, netting more than 55 million television viewers and overwhelmingly positive press coverage on the event's flawless execution.



"Van Wagner Productions has been a trusted vendor for the NFL for the past 35 years. Their team's consistency, expertise and commitment to quality is the reason Van Wagner is our go-to for Live Event Productions," said Tim Tubito, NFL Director of Event Presentation and Content.



Van Wagner Productions' premier performance and unrivaled expertise that employs broadcast-quality equipment, secure systems, multiple custom platforms and expert production staff has made an impact in the hybrid and virtual event world.



"We didn't just pick the right partner," said Adobe Executive Marketing Senior Manager, Simon McPherson. "In fact, we picked the perfect partner."



Plan Your Next Hybrid or Virtual Event with Van Wagner Event Productions:



The Van Wagner team will navigate the successful execution of your hybrid or virtual occasion, no matter the scale. Clients enjoy access to our award-winning event production team, innovative technology and unparalleled service. Contact us at (212) 669-8400 or info@vanwagner.com to get started today.



About Van Wagner

Van Wagner, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC, is one of the preeminent sports marketing and media sales organizations in the world. The leading innovator in sports venue production, high-impact TV visible signage throughout MLB, NBA, NCAA, MLS, and international soccer, advertising and sponsorships sales, technology design and integration. Van Wagner assists teams, organizations and properties in creating and selling advertising, sponsorships and media that maximize revenue, and helps clients develop effective and powerful customized brand campaigns. Van Wagner works with more than 300 professional and college teams worldwide. www.vanwagner.com