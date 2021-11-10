Van Wagner Productions Debuts at IMEX America

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --Van Wagner, one of the world's leading sports and entertainment firms and producer of the sport presentation for 11 Olympic games, 37 Super Bowls, multiple NCAA Final Fours, College Football Playoffs, U.S. Open Tennis Championships, The Kentucky Derby and many of the world's top sporting events, will be showing the corporate event world why global sports choose Van Wagner to produce their most important events. Van Wagner is excited to showcase their event production and audience engagement expertise to the corporate event marketplace at IMEX America, November 9th – 11th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. More than 10,000 attendees have registered, making this one of the biggest hospitality trade shows in the past two years.



Since helping the NFL present its virtual NFL Draft in 2020 by transitioning the live event to a virtual one, then later a hybrid event with live and virtual elements, Van Wagner Productions partnered with visionaries and leaders in corporate event planning to create lasting impressions and memorable events in ways never before contemplated in the event world. Van Wagner has proven to excel in producing elite-quality event presentation, content development and brand engagement, using its industry leading talent and production staff.



"We take whatever messaging a company intends, and elevate it to a level that makes a lasting impression with audiences, both live and extended virtually," says Bob Becker, Wagner's Executive Vice President, who will be joining the executive sales team at IMEX America. "We truly take each event as an opportunity to partner with you and make something memorable and impactful."



Becker has decades of experience producing some of the most complex global sporting and corporate events on the planet, and will be available to share production opportunities and trends at the Van Wagner Productions booth.



As COVID shut down business in 2020, industry leaders turned to Van Wagner for their virtual event production. Van Wagner partnered with Adobe to produce their annual summit, as well as their annual awards ceremony for creative excellence, both virtually. Boston Beer Company, Honda, and NYU also entrusted their annual events to Van Wagner Productions and were thrilled with the overall presentation, show-calling, unique targeted programming, graphics, editing, broadcast-quality streaming and overall production value that helped these and other companies create brand awareness and memorable messaging.



Plan Your Next Event with Van Wagner Event Productions:

The Van Wagner productions team will ensure the successful execution of your live event, hybrid or virtual occasion, no matter the scale. Clients enjoy access to our award-winning event production team, innovative technology and unapparelled service. Contact us at (212) 699-8400 or info@vanwagner.com to get started today.



About Van Wagner

Van Wagner, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC, is one of the preeminent sports marketing and media sales organizations in the world. It is an acknowledged innovator in property consulting and branding solutions and a global leader in naming rights, team and venue services, high-impact visible TV signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, MLS, and internationally in soccer, advertising and sponsorships sales, premium ticketing, technology design and integration, and in-venue content production. Van Wagner assists teams, organizations, and properties in creating and selling advertising; sponsorships; and media that maximize revenue potential, and helps clients develop effective and powerful customized brand campaigns. Van Wagner works with more than 300 professional and college teams worldwide. www.vanwagner.com