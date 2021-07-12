Van Wagner's Director of Business Development, Patrick Colomer, Is Honored by Meeting Professionals International (MPI) with the 2021 MPI RISE Award for Marketplace Excel

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2021 --Van Wagner Productions, the industry leader in live sports event presentation and production for nearly 40 years recently announced the hire of a new business development director, Patrick Colomer. It's no surprise with the talent Van Wagner is known to recruit that in his first month, Patrick was honored in Las Vegas last month by Meeting Professionals International (MPI) for his role as leading the MPI Greater New York Chapter over the past two years and recently accepted the 2021 MPI RISE Award for Marketplace Excellence on behalf of the chapter.



The MPI RISE Award for Marketplace Excellence is given to event industry professionals across the globe that demonstrate excellence in leadership, impact, and innovation. Effective July 1st, Patrick now serves as Immediate Past President of MPI Greater New York and had to demonstrate incredible leadership and innovation to the industry during the devastating pandemic that threatened the demise of the event industry. Patrick stood up to the challenge by completely revamping the chapter strategy in all facets of the organization.



MPI Greater New York chapter hosted the new, industry changing program this past October called MPIGNY EdX & The Genies. MPIGNY EdX (or Education & Expo) was a half day fully virtual event produced live from Broadway. The keynote session focused on "Disruption Mindset Shift" and was presented by Sekou Andrews. The event featured three concurrent breakout sessions on virtual meeting design, a case study on hosting hybrid events during COVID-19, and a session on elevating your LinkedIn profile during the challenging times of a global pandemic. MPIGNY closed out the event with their annual awards show, The MPIGNY Genie Awards where chapter leadership honored their members for their incredible service to the hospitality industry.



"MPI Greater New York was honored to receive the 2021 RISE Award for Marketplace Excellence. This award is in recognition of an event that was six months in the making. Our entire Board of Directors worked tirelessly throughout the spring and summer ensuring that this program was executed flawlessly. It was a team effort across the board. To be recognized for our efforts during the heart of a global pandemic is something that we will never forget." Patrick Colomer, Director of Business Development



"Van Wagner is honored to have Patrick on our team and thrilled to support the event leading to this honor. We're excited to see the big events in store for us with Patrick joining the team. His leadership and innovative approach to event packaging will be in the news again shortly," says Vice President of Business Development, Chris Brahe.



About Van Wagner

Van Wagner Productions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC, is one of the preeminent sports marketing and media sales organizations in the world. It is an acknowledged innovator in property consulting and branding solutions and a global leader in naming rights, team and venue services, high-impact visible TV signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, MLS, and internationally in soccer, advertising and sponsorships sales, premium ticketing, technology design and integration, and in-venue content production. Van Wagner assists teams, organizations and properties in creating and selling advertising; sponsorships; and media that maximize revenue potential, and helps clients develop effective and powerful customized brand campaigns. Van Wagner works with more than 300 professional and college teams worldwide and has produced some of the largest sporting events in the world including: 9 Olympic games, 37 Super Bowls, NCAA Final Fours, College Football Playoff National Championship, the US Open, and many more.