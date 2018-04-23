Vancouver Accountants Now Offer Part-Time CFO Services

Vancouver accountants offer up-and-coming businesses the opportunity to benefit from CFO and Controllership Services
Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --As a Vancouver-based firm of chartered accountants, the team at Mew + Company understands that not all business owners can afford full-time CFO and Controllership Services. But during periods of growth, the ability to consult with such professionals can provide valuable insight for management. As a result, Mew + Company offers part-time CFO and controllership service on demand:
When it comes to making sound financial decisions, information must be accurate and timely to be useful to management.
Whether a business is expanding, undergoing organizational change, or acquiring additional resources, the accountants at Mew + Company can bridge the gaps and ensure every accounting department and business stays on a path of continued excellence.
Areas of CFO and Controllership at Mew + Company include:
- Cash flow management
- Month-end reporting
- Pricing strategies
- Costing strategies
- Cost/benefit analyses
- Internal controls and
- Fraud prevention
With trusted advisors experienced in all accounting matters and over 15 years of experience, the accountants at Mew + Company can help businesses guide and manage growth with advice from a financial perspective.
About Mew + Company
Mew + Company, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.
Lilly Woo, CPA, CA, CFE, CFP
Mew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants
