Vancouver Accountants Now Offer Part-Time CFO Services

When it comes to making sound financial decisions, information must be accurate and timely to be useful to management.



Whether a business is expanding, undergoing organizational change, or acquiring additional resources, the accountants at Mew + Company can bridge the gaps and ensure every accounting department and business stays on a path of continued excellence.



Areas of CFO and Controllership at Mew + Company include:



- Cash flow management

- Month-end reporting

- Pricing strategies

- Costing strategies

- Cost/benefit analyses

- Internal controls and

- Fraud prevention



With trusted advisors experienced in all accounting matters and over 15 years of experience, the accountants at Mew + Company can help businesses guide and manage growth with advice from a financial perspective.



About Mew + Company

Mew + Company, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.



