Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Reminds Homeowners to Schedule Spring Service

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --The warm weather in Vancouver has arrived with a vengeance. But before activating an air conditioner, the experts at Pro Ace Heating and Air Conditioning advise making sure it's in tip-top condition.



Keeping an AC system in good order can save time and money. More importantly, it could mean avoiding a costly breakdown later on.



For more, go to: https://www.acecare.ca/air-condition-repair.



Extreme temperatures can be dangerous, especially to the elderly. So it's important to keep homes with vulnerable members cool and comfortable. However, simply activating an air conditioner after the winter could result in a fine haze of dust and detritus being blown all around the home. Before starting an air conditioner, call in the experts and have it serviced. Besides cleaning the vents, technicians can make sure the unit is operating smoothly—which not only means controlling electrical costs, but also potentially avoiding an expensive breakdown.



Whether it's a routine air conditioning check or emergency repairs, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating and Air Conditioning are available to help. Their friendly, licensed experts are experienced with all makes and models of air conditioners. Moreover, with the latest tablet technology, they can swiftly identify, diagnose, and correct most problems.



All work by Pro Ace Heating and Air Conditioning is performed by highly qualified technicians and 100% guaranteed. With over 80,000 satisfied customers and 23 years of experience, homeowners can expect the best advice and support services for their air conditioning units—inside the home and beyond.



To schedule a summer air conditioning service, make an appointment with Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.



