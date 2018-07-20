Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Reveals Air Conditioner Use on the Upsurge in BC

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --As Vancouver-based air conditioning company, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. stay on top of all the latest air conditioning trends. According to recent data from BC Hydro, rising temperatures means more and more British Columbians are becoming reliant on air conditioners.



"Since 2001, the number of BC households that own an air conditioning unit has tripled, from just 10 percent to last year's recorded figure of 34 percent. Still another quarter of residents are considering the purchase this summer. Internationally, it's predicted that the 1.6 billion A/C units in the world today will grow to 5.6 billion units by 2050."



As an air conditioning installation and repair company in Vancouver, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is ready to help with installation and repair. Choosing the right air conditioner for a space is incredibly important for maintaining a cool, comfortable environment. That's why the technicians at Pro Ace are ready to answer any questions and provide free advice about different air conditioning units.



Pro Ace Air Conditioning technicians are trained and certified to service, maintain, repair and install a variety of cooling systems, including Trane, American, Standard, Goodman, Rheem, Lennox, Carrier, LG, Mitsubishi, and many more.



If you want to know more about different Air Conditioner solutions, please Contact Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services.



About Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.

Serving Vancouver for over 17 years with 75,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to https://www.acecare.ca/ or call 604-293-3770.



Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.

Ali

604-454-7700

Company website: https://acecare.ca