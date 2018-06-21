Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Simplifies Home Installation

Removal of old system now included as part of service from Vancouver air conditioning company
Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --Summer has almost arrived. While the thermometer has been rising and falling, Vancouver has already had a couple of sweltering days that has likely made some people consider installing or upgrading an air conditioning system. Now there's another reason to call Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd first. If an old air conditioner is already on the premises—they'll take it away.
For more, go to: https://www.acecare.ca/air-conditioner-installation/
As technicians who are experienced with all makes and models of air-conditioners, they know that most home and business owners want to streamline the installation process and save time. Normally, the removal of old units meant relying on junker companies or unplanned and time-consuming visits to the recycling centre.
Now, old air conditioning units simply disappear while the shiny new system is installed. The air conditioning technicians at Pro Ace will also provide a practical demonstration to everyone so they understand how the new AC unit works—before handing over the instructions and guarantee.
Air conditioning installation in Vancouver is a snap with Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. From small jobs for the home and office to large-scale installations for strata and commercial complexes, the team at Pro Ace are experts in cool.
To learn more, schedule an appointment with Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd.
About Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd
Serving Vancouver for over 23 years with 80,000 happy clients, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd is made up of qualified professionals. Every technician possesses red seal, refrigerant mechanic, Class-A or Class-B gas fitting licenses. Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. values customer satisfaction and is committed to making every customer a lifelong one. They offer free quotes and estimates with no obligation, and are prepared to beat any competitor's price. Inquire about our one-year, no-interest, no-payment financing on installations. For more information on the company, log on to http://acecare.ca or call 604-293-3770.
Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd
Ali
604-293-3770