Vancouver Architect: 3 Trends Dominating Residential Architecture

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2019 --As a Vancouver architect and designer, the dynamic duo at m+ Architecture l Interior Design create spaces that influence people's lives at work and in the home. As a team that believes in delivering long-term value, they shun the fads in favour of choices that fuse classic style trends with contemporary elements to create sophisticated designs that offer beauty and longevity. In 2018, some distinct trends emerged in architecture and design—three of the most popular are discussed below:



Kitchens

Beautiful, functional kitchens are once again taking centre stage in home design. Rather than hiding them away, large, beautiful kitchens are allowed to flow into gracious dining rooms and provide a haven where the family can gather in one functional and lovely space.



Open is in

Taking a cue from the kitchens, people are looking for flow. Gone are the days where four walls defined every room. Instead, Vancouver architects are looking at how to create implied spaces where rooms connect to each other with minimal construction, allowing air and light to flow through the home. As a trend, this creates an expansive feeling that seems to enlarge the interior space.



Flex Spaces

Tied to the open concept home, flex spaces do not have a single designated use. Instead, these are rooms that can adapt to different purposes without costly renovations and makeovers. For instance, a study can become a yoga studio or vice versa. Versatility is key when it comes to different families that have different needs.



Trends that dominated 2018 are still providing direction in 2019. People are looking for ways to create elevated living environments by looking toward sustainable architecture and healthy interiors. They want large windows for light and warmth. They want sustainable, natural materials cleverly incorporated into smart home design—and it's predicted that most of these trends will continue. It's up to architects and designers to decipher how these trends will be interpreted both now—and in the future.



