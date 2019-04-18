Vancouver Architect and Interior Designer Shares Trending Kitchen & Design Style

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2019 --As a North Vancouver architect and designer, the team at m+ Architecture I Interior Design understand that kitchen design significantly impacts the value of a property. As the heart of the home, a kitchen's layout and functionality are often cited as key features for homeowners and home buyers. To inspire those undertaking new building and renovation projects, the team at m+ Architecture I Interior Design recently released a blog that touches on the hottest aspects of kitchen design in 2019. For more, go to: https://mplusdesign.ca/interior-design/kitchen-design-vancouver/



From millwork and finishes to cabinet and island solutions, the article delves into how key design choices can impact the beauty and functionality of a kitchen. For example, "a functional kitchen requires functional storage. Standard designs that have been around for years can waste much-needed storage space. Better storage solutions within cabinetry can include appliance compartments for small appliances, drawer dividers for cutlery & utensils, pull-outs for spices and roll-out trays for pots and pans."



While the blog acknowledges that today's styles are exciting and diverse, it notes that current trends tend to favour clean lines. Design choices like open shelving, ceiling treatments, and natural wood stains are rapidly rising among homeowners who want to keep spaces airy and bright, without sacrificing usability.



Even as homes become smaller and greener, kitchens remain an important all-purpose room where family members gather for cooking, dining, and entertainment. Regardless of size, most homeowners are looking to create modern spaces that utilize smart technology to deliver greater atmosphere, security, and comfort.



By working with elements like colour, size, configurations, and more, the team at m+ Architecture | Interior Design work to create desirable kitchen spaces and optimize the flow to other areas within the home.



As the focal design point of a property, the blog concludes that kitchen design in 2019 has to be "practical, functional, and unique." To discuss a new kitchen design plan, contact m+ Architecture | Interior Design in North Vancouver at 778 997 9421.



About m+ Architecture | Interior Design

Based in Vancouver, m+ Architecture | Interior Design provides personalized services in the design of custom single-family homes, townhouses, and commercial projects with the intent of creating distinctive buildings that have a unique architectural character driven by environmental stewardship and the subtleties of place.



For additional information, please visit https://mplusdesign.ca/ or call 778 997 9421



m+ Architecture | Interior Design

call 778 997 9421

Company website: https://mplusdesign.ca/