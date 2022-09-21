Vancouver Area Rug Cleaning: 6 Tips for Stain Protection

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2022 --Beautiful area rugs delineate space, protect floors, and add a colourful touch of class to the home. Of course, all this can be ruined by an unsightly stain. Stain guard can help protect and extend the life of an area rug, but there are a few things to know before applying a product. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/blog/Carpet-Stain-Protection-6-Things-You-Need-to-Know-Before-Making-a-Decision.



Angelo's FabriClean has offered area rug cleaning services in Vancouver to clients for over thirty years. Through a huge range of washing and cleaning techniques, this team has the capacity to care for any kind of rug, from the most valuable Persian and antique Oriental rugs to domestic olefin and viscose rugs. Through their services, they help valued clients clean, mend, and protect their rugs—including stain protection when applicable.



What is Carpet Stain Protection?

Stain guard or protection works by sealing the fibres of the rug or carpet. This makes vacuuming much easier. In addition, it helps to prevent spots from becoming permanent stains. However, applying a stain guard isn't as easy as aim and spray. The right product must be applied correctly in the appropriate quantity—or it's entirely possible to actually damage the rug.



What to Know About Carpet Stain Protection



Clients interested in adding a stain guard after area rug cleaning should request the technicians to apply. For do-it-yourselfers, here are some tips to consider:



1. Does the rug become 100% stain-resistant?



No! But it is more resistant than an untreated rug. This means that if something spills, especially if it's something difficult to remove--wine, mustard, pet pee—it's less likely the stain will set. Stain guard is a wonderful tool in homes with children and pets.

2. Can it spoil the rug?



Stain guards can be used on most types of carpets and rugs—but not on all of them. Consulting a professional is always recommended for expensive, antique to delicate pieces.



3. Is stain guard safe?



Applied using the correct methods in the right quantities, stain protection should not pose any risk to family members.



4. Is vacuuming still necessary?



Yes, caring for the rug does not change, but carpet stain protection makes the job easier as dust and dirt accumulate less. Less dust and particles accumulate, which means cleaner, fresher air in the home.



5. How long does protection last?



In general, area rugs should be professionally cleaned every two years, and that's how long stain protection lasts.



6. Will professional area rug cleaning remove stain protection?



In general, only applying abrasive products for everyday cleaning will remove stain protection. If a spill occurs, use a damp cloth or natural detergent to mop up the mess without stripping stain protection.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



