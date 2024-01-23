Vancouver Area Rug Cleaning: 7 Common Mistakes to Avoid to Keep Persian Rugs Beautiful

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2024 --Area rugs are meant to be underfoot, giving the impression of never-ending resilience. However, everyday wear and cleaning can cause damage, shortening a rug's life. As highly trained rug cleaners in Vancouver, the technicians at Angelo's work to identify a rug's composition and apply the proper cleaning techniques for vibrant and beautiful results. For more, go to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/Vancouver-Persian-Area-Rug-Cleaning-7-Mistakes-to-Avoid-if-You-Want-to-Keep-Your-Rug-Beautiful-for-Many-Years.



Persian rugs require precise treatment. Homeowners and even carpet cleaners should avoid these common mistakes to maintain an area rug's beauty and longevity:



1. Avoid soaking the rug

Rugs, especially delicate ones, should not be saturated with water. Wetting the base can lead to mould growth and even carpet rot. Another consequence of this can be the discoloration of the fibres. Be wary of rugs made from natural fibres, especially wool. Stains should be spot-treated with a damp cloth and thoroughly dried after treatment.



2. Don't rub at stains

Rubbing rugs using a very abrasive brush can backfire. Instead of removing a stain, this technique can push the dirt deeper into the fibres, making it even more challenging to clean it afterwards. In addition, it can also damage the fibres, leaving gaps in the rug. Instead, use the same tip as above with the damp cloth. The stain did not wash out? Then it's time to call professionals - stop rubbing before your rug is permanently damaged.



3. Never use random cleansers

Rugs can be made from any number of materials, natural or synthetic. The market is full of products aimed at cleaning different materials. Homeowners who don't know the composition and choose the wrong product run the risk of causing damage. Read labels and make sure any cleaner is safe to use.



4. Don't neglect to spot test

Even when compatibility is a given, always perform a spot test, preferably in a less visible place, to ensure no fading or damage occurs.



5. Avoid excessive use of deodorizers

Many deodorizes can be found on the market—they are commonly used by homeowners who desire a fresh, clean smell. However, excessive use can result in residue accumulation, damaging Persian rugs.



6. Don't mishandle cleaning equipment

Many people try to save on carpet cleaning by renting professional equipment. Using industrial devices without proper training can easily damage or saturate the rug, leading to mould growth, bad smells, and other problems.



7. Try not to delay professional rug cleaning

Carpets and rugs should be cared for and sanitized regularly using a gentle vacuum. Just remember, dirt and debris will still accumulate deep in the fibres where regular suction can't reach. Left alone, this debris can cause fibres to fray and fade. Rugs can also harbour bad smells and allergens that can be uncomfortable to breathe for sensitive family members.



