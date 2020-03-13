Vancouver Book Scanning and Library Digitization

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2020 --Even as a digitization and scanning service in Vancouver, the team at Micro Com Services knows paper books will never go out of vogue. But for popular books, digitization can provide accessibility to a much wider audience. This is of particular interest to colleges and universities, where students in similar classes may be competing for limited resources. This is where archival book scanning comes into play. For more, go to: https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/archival/



Many learning institutions carry very old books, some absolutely priceless in terms of appearance and content. The thought of mashing the margins of these old books into a scanner to get an accurate digital scan would likely curl the hairs of any bibliophile, which is why for delicate books of great value, Micro Com has invested in the Atiz Bookdrive Pro.



Boasting a simple but ingenious design, the Bookdrive Pro carefully cradles valuable books, while an ingenious design captures both sides of a book right to the gutter or margin at a very high full-colour resolution in RAW format.



During subsequent processing, the Vancouver book scanning experts at Micro Com move in to perform any necessary image cleanup, colour manipulation, cropping and final conversion to any popular format.



The ability to provide digital book copies to students and patrons means libraries can infinitely expand their resources and lending times while decreasing wear and tear on valuable books.



