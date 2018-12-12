Vancouver Boutique Hotel Launches Stylish New Website

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --Even when you're operating a turn-of-the-century Victorian-style hotel, the rooms need a little renovation from time to time—and so does the brand. This month, the management at the Victorian Hotel in Vancouver is pleased to announce that the extensive revival of their online brand is now complete, and the results are up for everyone to see at https://victorianhotel.ca/



The new website is clean and user-friendly, with plenty of eye-candy to enjoy. Visitors coming to the site are treated to eye-catching video vistas of the inner harbour as well as other scenic shots around Vancouver. There's also footage of the rooms featuring exposed brick walls and accessible links that make navigating the website quick and easy. Some of these links include:



Explore Our Rooms

Learn About Amenities and

Plan Your Events



The inspiration behind the redesign was to provide guests looking for accommodation in Vancouver with a comprehensive overview of all the benefits and features of the Victorian Hotel. Stunning in-suite images make it easy for guests to determine whether the hotel matches their needs. For example, by clicking on Explore Our Rooms, guests can get a complete view of all the accommodation options and can reserve directly on the hotel's website for the best available rate.



The new website also features a brand new Discover section, which highlights some of the most popular attractions, eateries, and neighbourhoods within walking distance to the hotel. Gastown is prominently featured, along with its founder—riverboat captain turned tavern master, Captain John 'Gassy Jack' Deighton.



The new website is part of the hotel's initiative to deliver a more seamless and comfortable experience for guests. To learn more, jump online and explore the newly launched website, at victorianhotel.ca.



About the Victorian Hotel

Located at 514 Homer Street, the Victorian Hotel offers 47 newly renovated rooms, featuring 21st-century comforts within a historic atmosphere. Constructed in 1898, the hotel offers uncomplicated and professional service for its guests, who enjoy authentic Victorian-era architecture. For more information, log on to https://victorianhotel.ca/.



Victorian Hotel

604.681.6369

http://www.victorianhotel.ca