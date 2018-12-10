Vancouver Box Manufacturer Introduces the Small Die-Cut Box

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --The team at Racer Boxes in Vancouver understands that not everyone sells big-ticket items. Many successful drop-shipping businesses are built around small items: food, tea, coffee beans, dog treats, socks—the list goes on. For these small but mighty businesses, Racer Boxes offers the small die-cut box, which can simultaneously maximize brand impact while shaving off mailing costs. For more, go to: http://racerboxes.com/blog/die-cut-boxes-vancouver-creating-customized-box-business/



As a Vancouver box manufacturer, the team at Racer Boxes creates customized wholesale boxes for businesses across the lower mainland. The small die-cut box is made from plain sheets of corrugated material on a machine known as a die press (or die cutter) and then customized to deliver a unique consumer experience.



With specific dimensions that are tailored to different products, these boxes cut down on mail costs, which are typically calculated based on package size and weight. Packaging can also be custom printed with logos, slogans, and other graphics to enhance their brand.



While die-cut boxes are more expensive than standard box sizes, the contents inside fit snug and secure, which means less investment in packing materials, such as foam peanuts or cardboard wedges. Smaller boxes and less packaging also reduces the environmental impact, and that's a stance that looks great on any business.



A die-cut box is a smart solution for a business that really cares about their brand. After all, the box is the first thing people see, and you never get a second chance to make a first…well, you know.



