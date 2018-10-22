Vancouver Box Manufacturer Offers Environmentally Friendly Packaging Tips

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --As a Vancouver box manufacturer, the team at Racer Boxes is proud to use mostly recycled paper in their products, but recognize that there's more that can be done to help the environment. Their latest blog looks at the decisions both consumers and businesses can implement to reduce, reuse, and recycle. For more, go to: http://racerboxes.com/blog/cardboard-boxes-vs-plastic-tips-environmentally-conscious-package-delivery/



According to a 1997 study, packaging was responsible for about a third of all the municipal waste in the US. Another study found that when the sale of items with "minimal packaging" increased, sales of "wastefully packaged" items decreased. This shows the power the consumer can have on manufacturing decisions.



A few guidelines for the environmentally conscious shopper to keep in mind include bypassing products and packaging that contain unnecessary filler, choosing products packaged simply in materials that can be recycled, and reusing bags, containers, and boxes as much as possible.



Some materials such as foil and plastic can't be recycled, which is why certain businesses are introducing guidelines to help consumers make better choices.



Ultimately, when it comes to the "paper or plastic" debate, the EPA notes that both have pros and cons. Both require energy to produce and both create waste. Plastic comes from non-renewable resources and takes much longer to decompose, while paper decomposes quickly but produces more pollutants to create.



In the end, using materials that can be recycled is always preferable to those destined for the landfill. Both paper and cardboard are easily recycled compared to plastic. And for manufacturers looking to minimize the impact on the environment, this is the one instance where thinking inside the box is advisable.



By offering small batch delivery of cardboard boxes, Racer Boxes helps clients meet delivery demands in a way that's effective and environmentally friendly. To learn more, contact Racer Boxes today at 604-270–8205 or racerinquiries@gmail.com.



About Racer Boxes

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at http://racerboxes.com/



Racer Boxes

Michael

604-270-8205

Company Website: http://racerboxes.com/