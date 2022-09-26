Vancouver Box Manufacturer Offers Tips on Global Cardboard Shortage

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Cardboard boxes are another segment impacted by the pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected supply chains as a whole.



With online shopping on the rise, the demand for cardboard boxes is greater than ever. With the arrival of the second business semester, many companies began to plan end-of-year events—such as Black Friday and Christmas, which tend to heat up demand. The situation has caused some alarm as supply analysts expect packaging supply to remain tight till the end of the holiday season, so what should businesses do? For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/blog/shortage-of-cardboard-boxes-how-to-plan-yourself-to-not-run-out-of-packaging/



Cardboard Box Shortage: Is It All Types?

Not all types of boxes are affected. According to supply analysts, different scenarios are happening simultaneously – it all depends on the box in question. Corrugated cardboard boxes, used to send products by mail, are impacted but can still be obtained relatively easily. Non-corrugated, usually used to wrap directly, has become more difficult to source and buy.



How to Avoid Cardboard Box Shortages

To avoid halting sales due to logistics, Racer Boxes in Vancouver has some helpful tips for businesses trying to navigate the shortages. A lot of it is common sense. To get started:



1. Anticipate

Ordering boxes a few weeks in advance may not suffice; it may be necessary to review this practice and work a few months ahead, even if it impacts financial planning, which leads to item number 2.



2. Narrow Your Relationship

Individuals working with a local packaging supplier should strengthen relationships. Ask for help with this planning task and negotiate special conditions for larger orders. Another tip is to ask suppliers about production and how to navigate the shortage. Personalized demands often can't be met, but a compromise may be possible with planning and initiative.



3. Understand the Supplier

Does the supplier receive the raw material used in the boxes and packaging from other local suppliers? Or does it depend on material imported from other countries? Box manufacturers who rely on imported materials rather than raw goods are more likely to be impacted. Local suppliers can be an excellent option to pick up the slack—and prices may be lower as they don't have to factor in logistics costs for materials.



Cardboard Boxes in Vancouver



Businesses impacted by the global package shortage should reach out to Racer Boxes. As a local packaging manufacturer, Racer Boxes caters to clients with low, mid to high volume cardboard box requirements. As a team that's built up relations with local suppliers, Racer Boxes offers excellent product delivery times and will work one-on-one with businesses eager to avoid a boxing match in terms of packaging supply. Click here to learn how Racer Boxes can meet demand for wholesale packaging.



About Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing

Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing is the cardboard box producer serving British Columbia, Canada and Washington State, US. Get top quality corrugated cardboard boxes delivered to your busines. These corrugated box products are 100% made in Canada and all of corrugated box materials are exclusively sourced from Canada or the USA. Our services include corrugated glued carton / kraft agricultural boxes, baker boxes, box delivery, box printing, custom boxes, die cut boxes, display cartons, mailers, garment boxes, and much more.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



Racer Boxes

Richy

604-270-8205

Company Website: https://racerboxes.com