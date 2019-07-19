Vancouver Box Manufacturer Offers Tips to Leverage Business Strategy

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2019 --As a Vancouver box manufacturer, the team at Racer Boxes knows that stock cartons boxes are the packaging choice for small and large businesses. As a light, durable material, they make shipping relatively inexpensive and offer many options that grab attention in an effective and affordable way. For more, visit: http://racerboxes.com/blog/stock-carton-boxes-vancouver-box-manufacturer-can-leverage-business-marketing-strategy/



More than a simple assembly of cardboard, stock cartons boxes have become a shipping staple. For small and medium businesses, it's an affordable material that actively protects the contents inside. More importantly, these boxes can be customized in terms of size and appearance to reduce shipping costs and deliver a more refined customer experience.



Customizing a box with a logo and brand messaging is a great way to make a brand pop. As a Vancouver box manufacturer and printer, Racer Boxes works one-on-one with customers who want to use packaging to leverage their brand message.



Since customers end up with boxes every day, sending a plain brown package is overlooking a vital point of contact. Placing brand logos and messages on a shipping box transforms a simple shipping container from a functional tool to a marketing asset that reinforces ideals, demonstrates value, and delivers respect by enhancing the whole customer experience.



A box that's tidily branded will always impress. More importantly, it creates a positive impression that lingers in the hearts and minds of customers.

