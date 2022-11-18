Vancouver Box Manufacturer Offers Wholesale Colour Carton Packaging to Make Unboxing Memorable

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 --Buying online is the trend—it could be candy, perfume, candles, cosmetics, or food, but what's the best way to ship? For discerning clients who want to elevate the unboxing experience, Racer Boxes offers wholesale colour carton packaging in Vancouver. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/boxes/folding-carton-packaging/



The box for outside-the-box-thinkers, colour carton packaging from Racer Boxes comes in four stocks, each suitable for different applications:



- Solid Bleach Sulphate

- Solid Unbleached Sulfate

- Folding Box Board

- Coated Recyclable Board



There are also various styles that can be tailored to fit different items. For example, try the Solid Bleach Sulphate in a straight-line style for candy and perfume. Straight-line boxes work well for products that need to be inserted on either end. It is the quintessential candy box—a similar type used for Nerds or Junior Mints. The solid bleach sulphate offers a smooth stock with fantastic print quality for people selling premium goods where slick packaging is part of the marketing experience.



Racer Printing and Manufacturing's folding carton boxes are designed to withstand even the harshest packing and storage conditions. Produced in Richmond, British Columbia using high-precision machinery, Racer Boxes' folding carton boxes can be custom-designed to meet unique preferences and shipping requirements.



All folding carton boxes are made of paperboard, a paper-based material that can be easily cut and manipulated to create custom shapes. Primarily used for product and food packaging, paperboard is lightweight to cut shipping costs. No assembly is needed on some styles, and the surface of all stock is high quality to showcase beautiful brands and designs that can be printed in full colour.



For more information about customizable folding carton boxes from Racer Printing and Manufacturing, contact 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com.



About Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing

Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing is the cardboard box producer serving British Columbia, Canada and Washington State, US. Get top quality corrugated cardboard boxes delivered to your busines. These corrugated box products are 100% made in Canada and all corrugated box materials are exclusively sourced from Canada or the USA. Our services include corrugated glued carton / kraft agricultural boxes, baker boxes, box delivery, box printing, custom boxes, die cut boxes, display cartons, mailers, garment boxes, and much more.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



