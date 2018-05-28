Vancouver Box Manufacturer Shares Insights on Building a Better Box

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --As a wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver, the team at Racer Boxes understands that good companies can experience bad problems when it comes to logistics. To accommodate customers who are shipping goods of unusual shapes or sizes, customization is often the key—that is, customized box sizes.



With so many manufacturers offering standard box sizes exclusively, many businesses are saddled with unnecessary shipping fees and sloppy presentation.



Packaging that's too big can look like a waste of material and the box will get crushed more easily—a real downer for the environmentally conscious customer. And if it's too small, the safety of the contents could be compromised and the box becomes awkward and the load on the pallet becomes unstable. This also looks negligent on the part of the shipper, and that can impact the perception of the business as a whole. After all, if shipping isn't a concern, what else is sliding?



In business, image is everything. And shipping is as much a part of a company's image as the product itself. Finding the right sized delivery box isn't just a matter of shaving costs—it's about creating a good impression.



Of course, costs are important, and a smaller, sleeker shipping container requires less storage and packing material. These might seem like token expenses initially, but when dealing in bulk, nickels and dimes can add up quickly.



The ideal shipping box should have at least two inches of space on every side to act as a cushion for the product (once the fill is added). This increases the security and protection of the contents, reducing the possibility of damage.



Today, there is really no good reason to use oversized boxes. It won't impress customers and could make a business look careless or negligent in the long run. That's why Racer Boxes provides custom box sizes to retailers who are looking for the right fit when it comes to their products. Sure, it's a little extra work, but it could be the key to streamlining logistics—and saving an awful lot of money.



To learn more about creating custom box sizes, contact Racer Boxes at 604-270–8205 or racerinquiries@gmail.com.



Racer Boxes

Michael

604-270-8205

Company Website: http://racerboxes.com