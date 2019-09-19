Vancouver Box Retailer Offer Recycling Tips

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --There's no doubt cardboard boxes make for efficient packaging. As a highly durable material, they effectively protect contents during the shipping process. When their purpose is fulfilled, they're easy to recycle, but it may be more practical and cost-effective to repurpose boxes instead. For more, go to: http://racerboxes.com/blog/vancouver-recycle-cardboard-boxes/



As a wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver, the team at Racer Boxes recognizes the need to act as good stewards for the environment and support sustainable practices. One of the biggest benefits of using cardboard boxes for business is that they can be repurposed—preventing further landfill waste—and saving businesses money in the process.



After delivery, stock card boxes can be repurposed for another task in a business or around the home. For example, when a shipping order is received, it may be possible to rescue the box for an outgoing shipment, especially if it's in good shape (make sure to remove any insignias or logos). Failing that, a box may be used to store files, electronics, or be repurposed for moving.



Remember, packaging filler like bubble wrap and peanuts can be reused, too. Some shipping stores will even accept old packing peanuts as a donation. If reusing a cardboard box for business purposes isn't an option, take it home. Kids and animals love playhouses made from cardboard.



When the box is falling apart, then it's time to recycle it. Either way, extending the lifecycle of cardboard means the longer it's kept out of landfills, while simultaneously saving businesses and homeowners money by fulfilling other needful tasks.



