Vancouver Box Wholesaler Publishes Tips on Building a Better Delivery Box

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2018 --As a Vancouver box wholesaler, Racer Boxes knows that choosing the best box for delivering products can be tricky. However, the trick to picking the perfect box really requires only three considerations—product, delivery, and appearance. For more, go to: http://racerboxes.com/blog/building-best-box-products/



The first consideration is the most obvious. The product itself provides the template for everything that follows. Aside from size, there is also weight and fragility to take into account. While size determines the basic shape needed, a heavier object might require a more reinforced cardboard frame and a fragile object might need a bit more room for packing filler. Remember this when considering a custom sized box.



The second factor to consider is delivery—and this will have some impact on size. When considering how a product is going to be delivered, the size and weight will impact shipping costs. When shipping multiple items, a stock carton box large enough to hold everything is a must. It's also imperative to consider how the box will function in storage. Will items be stacked on it? If so, a more durable box may be required.



Finally, there is appearance to consider. A colourful product box can become part of an effective display, but even a plain design can send a message—especially if a company positions itself as eco-friendly. Full-colour mailers can promote a brand even before the box is opened and the goodies are revealed. For those who can't afford full-colour printing, there are other ways to make an impact. For example, having a two-piece product box of differing colours (such as black and white) can add a touch of class.



Racer Boxes offers custom box sizes, box printing, and large stock carton boxes for mass shipping. To learn more, call (604) 270–8205 or email racerinquiries@gmail.com.



