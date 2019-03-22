Vancouver Box Wholesaler Shares Fun Facts About Cardboard

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2019 --Racer Boxes has hammered out a distinct niche as a Vancouver box wholesaler. As a company that provides small- and medium-sized businesses with cardboard boxes for different purposes, it's fair to say that this is a team packed with cardboard enthusiasts. To help promote the fascinating history of shipping's heavy-duty champion, the team recently published a blog full of interesting facts. For more, visit http://racerboxes.com/blog/fun-facts-cardboard-racer-boxes-vancouver/



The article provides a brief overview of all kinds of interesting facts related to cardboard, from its history and first notable appearance in literature to some stunning evolutions related to recycling and manufacturing. For example, did you know that while advances in technology have made cardboard 20% lighter than just ten years ago, its strength and durability has remained consistent?



Cardboard has been one of the most frequently used materials in the modern world for over a century now. About 80% of all products in the Western world are packaged in cardboard, using about 400 billion square feet of the material. However, its earliest forms can be traced back to 17th century China, when people used thick paper as a packaging material.



As a Vancouver box wholesaler, Racer Boxes remains an industry leader when it comes to manufacturing and printing boxes for local businesses. With flexible services, proven reliability, and a successful small-batch business model, businesses across the lower mainland use Racer Boxes to ensure their goods reach clients in safe and presentable condition.



For the highest quality cardboard boxes with optional customizations like box printing and inserts, contact Racer Boxes at (604) 270–8205 or racerinquiries@gmail.com.



Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



