Vancouver Box Wholesaler Shares Why Recycling Pizza Boxes Isn’t Always a Good Idea

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2019 --Recycling has become a catchword for responsible consumers and businesses all over the world. As a manufacturer of wholesale boxes in Vancouver, the team at Racer Boxes is all about recycling. One of the biggest benefits of using wholesale cardboard boxes is that it makes it easier to operate a modern and environmentally sound business. However, in the case of the ubiquitous pizza box, recycling can actually cause more harm than good. For more, go to: http://racerboxes.com/blog/vancouver-box-retailer-not-recycle-pizza-boxes/



Corrugated cardboard is one of the most recyclable materials on the planet, and is the material most often used in the food industry. However, its ability to be recycled depends on the condition of the box after it's empty. In the case of pizza, the grease and leftover toppings potentially stuck to the box not only can't be recycled, it can contaminate other cardboard and paper pulp if it slips through.



According to Stanford University, "Once soiled, the paper cannot be recycled because the paper fibres will not be able to be separated from the oils during the pulping process. Food is a major source of contamination in paper recycling." While a few crumbs won't ruin a pizza box's recyclability, once the grease sets in, its recycling days are done.



For those concerned about the environment, there are some ways to salvage part or even all of a pizza box. For example, if the top half isn't greasy, it can be ripped off and recycled. Also, people can compost the box instead of sending it to the landfill. The bottom line for pizza boxes is this: when in doubt, throw it out—just not in the recycling bin. One greasy box can ruin a whole batch of paper recycling.



For the highest quality cardboard boxes in Vancouver with optional customizations like box printing and inserts, contact Racer Boxes at (604) 270–8205 or racerinquiries@gmail.com.



About Racer Boxes

Founded in 1991 by two Hong Kong immigrants, Racer Boxes began as a printing service in Richmond before evolving into the reputable and successful box company it is today. As manufacturers of all types of boxes—moving boxes, storage boxes, and shipping boxes—Racer Boxes has demonstrated real outside-the-box thinking. They've expanded their product line to cater to the food and fashion industry by creating special boxes for seafood packaging, display, and other specialty niches. Their office is located at 5700 Cedarbridge Way in Richmond, British Columbia.



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at http://racerboxes.com.



Racer Boxes

Michael

604-270-8205

Company Website: http://racerboxes.com