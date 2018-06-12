Vancouver Brain Injury Lawyers Support Brain Injury Awareness Month

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2018 --Every year, healthcare advocacy groups—along with doctors, businesses, and professionals—recognize June as Brain Injury Awareness month. As a firm that specializes in personal injuries caused by car accidents, the team at Simpson, Thomas & Associates are often called on to represent clients as brain injury lawyers. This month, they're pleased to support brain health as major sponsors of the Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association (FBIVA) walkathon. For more, please visit: https://simpsonthomas.com/blog/2018/06/07/vancouver-brain-injury-lawyers-support-walkathon-for-brain-injury-awareness-month/



Car accidents are one of the leading causes of acquired brain injuries. And while these injuries are non-degenerative and non-congenital, they can have a lasting impact on mechanical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioural abilities.



Brain injuries range from mild to catastrophic. While a traumatic brain injury can result in immediate and severe disability that requires ongoing care, the effects of milder injuries can be disjointed and drawn out. Symptoms can include depression, memory loss, and mood swings. In either case, the emotional and financial impact may be felt by families, friends, and caregivers for a very long time.



Approximately 175 members who support the Abbotsford Brain Injury Drop-In, along with Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association will be meeting for the annual Brain Injury Awareness Walkathon. The event takes place on Saturday, June 16, 2018. Proceeds will go towards events for the Abbotsford Brain Injury Drop-In program and FVBIA.



While brain injuries remain untreatable, brain injury lawyers play a vital role in helping accident victims access the compensation and care necessary to recover. The team at Simpson, Thomas & Associates are proud to sponsor this event, which aims to provide greater support and services to Canadians with acquired brain injuries—as well as their loved ones.



About Simpson, Thomas & Associates

Simpson, Thomas & Associates is a BC-based firm of ICBC claims lawyers who have served victims of motor vehicle accidents for over 40 years. As an experienced team of personal injury lawyers who operate in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey/Delta, and Abbotsford, they provide the and guidance to navigate through the complicated ICBC claims process while ensuring victims receive the necessary medical treatment and support to expedite recovery. There are no legal fees or disbursements unless a case is successful.



Simpson, Thomas & Associates

Catriona Hendrie

604-689-8888

Company Website: https://simpsonthomas.com/