Vancouver Carpet Cleaner Extends Services to RVs and Patio Sets for Spring

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2019 --The Vancouver carpet cleaning technicians at Angelo's FabriClean have been cleaning homes across the lower mainland for over 25 years. This month, they'll be boldly going where few carpet cleaners have gone before—the world of patios and RVs. For more, go to: http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/blog/spring-rv-and-patio-cleaning-from-the-vancouver-carpet-cleaners-at-angelos



As the go-to professionals for people across the lower mainland, many homeowners already know that FabriClean technicians provide services that go beyond carpet cleaning and upholstery care. However, this season, homeowners can choose to take advantage of professional RV and patio cleaning in Vancouver as well.



Even though RVs might only be used a few weeks out of the year, they periodically need a full scale clean—just like any home. Angelo's Carpet Cleaners in Vancouver provides steam cleaning, stain removal, and deodorizing services to help keep the carpets and upholstery inside RVs looking clean and smelling fresh.



Another area that can require specialized attention is the patio. While patio furniture may be waterproof, it still gets dirty. Upholstery and cushions are constantly exposed to dust, dirt, and water, which can result in bad smells and staining. A quick visit from the technicians at Angelo's can restore patio upholstery, so it's ready for another summer of barbecues and pool parties.



By choosing the best method for cleaning carpets, rugs, and all sorts of upholstery, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean help homeowners achieve a deeper level of clean—both indoors and out. Call today to schedule a spring clean-up.



To request a quote, visit http://www.inhomecleaning.ca/deals or call (604) 421-1855.



About the Company

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to perform the cleaning at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products.



